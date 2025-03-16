Ols drops neofolk skin on new single ‘O niej’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the newest single from Polish artist Ols, “O niej”. “O niej” (‘About Her’) follows the release of the single “Proch kość liść” from last month and is musically a clear departure from her usual neofolk soundscapes into more urban, cold wave and trip-hop territories. The track comes ahead of her upcoming album set for release on Pagan Records in May 2025.

The single is now available via all major streaming services.

Speaking about the themes and sound of “O niej” and the upcoming album, Ols shares: “This new album is a journey back to that blurry, formative time between childhood and adulthood. It’s about building yourself from fragments of experiences, feelings, and the stories that shaped you. With one foot still in the simplicity of childhood fairy tales and the other stepping into adult understanding, this is where we each start to create our own personal myth. ‘O niej’ specifically tells of that kind of love that bursts into your childhood world, showing you both immense beauty and the first taste of darkness and loss. Musically, I wanted to capture that feeling of a city evening – a bit lonely, a bit cold, but also full of a strange kind of energy. It’s definitely a departure from the neofolk sound I’m known for, embracing a more urban, almost trip-hop vibe. But even though the forest might be further away sonically, its spirit, its presence in memory and feeling, still breathes within the lyrics.”

Ols collaborated with dancer and choreographer Weronika Reiko Kapusta for the accompanying music video, directed by Piotr “Armia” Pietrzak of NS Studio.

