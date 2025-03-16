Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now on EE Tapes as a limited CD reissue (+ digital) is “Cyberpunisher“, a lost Hypnoskull cassette album from 1994. This release contains some of the earliest and most definitive experiments that shaped the project’s trademark fusion of industrial, rhythmic noise, and techno.

All tracks were recorded by Patrick Stevens between December 16, 1993, and January 7, 1994, at Granite Side Studio, Beveren-Waas. The original tape was released by the Dutch label Hahamandad / Ha-releases in 1994.

<a href="https://eetapes.bandcamp.com/album/cyberpunisher">Cyberpunisher by Hypnoskull</a>

Founded in 1992, Hypnoskull is the project of Patrick Stevens, who merges raw analog electronics with harsh rhythm structures, creating an intense sonic assault that blends industrial, rhythmic noise, and techno-industrial.

After years of underground activism in the global electronic and industrial music scene, Hypnoskull gained wider recognition with the release of Rhythmusmaschine 1-2 on Ant-Zen in 1998.

