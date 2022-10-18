Dead Voices On Air re-release debut album with extra material as ‘Abrader Redux’

Out via Cold Spring on November 4th is a re-release of the debut album from Dead Voices On Air (Mark Spybey of Download/ex-Zoviet France, Reformed Faction), featuring cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy/Download).

The original release “Abrader” (1994) blends processed sounds from primitive instruments and found objects into hypnotic looped rhythmic structures, with dark clusters of heavy ambient. It was the first ever of over 80 releases (so far) by Mark Spybey using the name Dead Voices On Air.

“Abrader Redux” features the three lengthy tracks that were released on the original cassette, plus the bonus tracks that were included in the 2009 reprint as part of a double CD, and now with two ‘new’ previously-unreleased bonus tracks.

Here’s a teaser for the release.

Dead Voices On Air was formed in 1992 when Mark Spybey emigrated to Canada from his native England. Dead Voices On Air was mostly a solo project of Mark Spybey for a long time, expanding to the band only several times before, but since 2020 it’s officially a full band including Mark Spybey, Lori Cole, Marko Roberti and Anatoly Grinberg.

Below you can buy the CD release or the download straight from Bandcamp.


