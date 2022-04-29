Oberer Totpunkt – Totentanz (Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: German formation Oberer Totpunkt has been active for several years now. They don’t exactly release new albums on a regular basis, “Totentanz” being their first album in five years and the sixth opus in their history.

Content: “Totentanz” features 16 songs mixing Industrial and EBM. Driven by aggressive bass lines, industrial driven guitar playing and EBM influences, “Totentanz” also has something Punkish. Bettina Bormann sings a half sung half spoken way, sometimes a bit whispering like and nonchalant.This work reminds me of KMFDM mixed with EBM.

+ + + : “Totentanz” is without a shadow of a doubt the most accomplished and successful work by the German band. I like the global sound approach resulting in a perfect and powerful balance between Industrial and EBM. There are several great songs featured. I’ll mention “Dia De Los Muertos” (previously released as a single) for its empowering Industrial sound. Other cuts like “Jetzt Oder Nie”, “Die Krieger”, “Rien Ne Va Plus” and “Unterer Totpunkt” have an extra EBM touch on top and are all worth to discover.

– – – : Oberer Totpunkt took me by surprise and I don’t see real minus points. The title song isn’t the best cut but that’s not really a point.

Conclusion: A modern Industrial release and a sexy alternative to the typical ‘German Neue Härte’.

Best songs: “Dia De Los Muertos”, “Jetzt Oder Nie”, “Die Krieger”, “Rien Ne Va Plus”, “Unterer Totpunkt”, “Oberer Totpunkt”, “Totentanz”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: https://totpunkt.com / www.facebook.com/TOTPUNKT

Label: www.dansemacabre-group.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec