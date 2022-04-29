Seminal post-punk funk band Maximum Joy to release ‘BBC Radio 1 Sessions’ EP

(Photo by David Corio) Seminal post-punk funk band Maximum Joy have shared the track “Silent Street” taken from forthcoming “BBC Radio 1 Sessions” EP which will hold 5 tracks recorded in 1982 during two exclusive live studio sessions for BBC radio legends John Peel and Kid Jensen.

The tracks come newly remastered, corrected and cleaned for the exact tempo and optimum listening experience. The release is set for release on the 6th May via London Field Recordings. “We discovered the existing Radio 1 session ‘tapes’ had suffered and decayed in quality and specifically were all running too slow and not true to the originals. These are restored to the original sound and recording quality,” says Janine Rainforth, Maximum Joy founder and vocalist.

Maximum Joy rose up from the fertile Bristol scene of the late 70’s/early 80’s fuelled by Thatcherism, inner city race riots and growing protest amongst young and old. Their one and only album, the Adrian Sherwood-produced “Station MXJY” was released in 1982 with the band disbanding the following year.

Janine: “The Kid Jensen session was for daytime play Radio 1. We had huge respect for Kid Jensen – his daytime show was buzzing and influential – it was a shift in direction for Maximum Joy. Listening to that session now I love the energy we bought to it. We were gigging and touring a lot – so we were primed to make this a good one.”

The EP also includes two tracks recorded for John Peel. “From the start John Peel took to Maximum Joy and championed us, like he did so many bands and musicians. I had so much respect for him and we’d listened to his late evening Radio 1 show avidly – his wide influence on the music scene was seemingly all pervasive. So being invited to do a John Peel Radio 1 session – and then to do a second within a few months was so exciting – an honour and a joy,” says Rainforth.

Here’s another cut.