2 limited and numbered vinyls for Esplendor Geométrico
Out via Geometrik Records on May 27 are 2 limited and numbered vinyls for Esplendor Geométrico.
“Mekano-Turbo” is the first one and comes in a limited and numbered edition of 600 copies, on black vinyl. Originally released on Discos Esplendor Geométrico in 1988, it was the project’s fourth album and considered as one of the mosts classic in the discography of this legendary and influential Spanish industrial cult band. The material was remastered in 2022, and unavailable on vinyl for more than 11 years.
Next is “El Acero del Partido / Héroe del Trabajo”, equally released in a limited and numbered edition of 600 copies, on black vinyl. This celebration vinyl re-issue comes 40 years after the band’s first ever album. Indeed, time flies! This was the album where the band started to define their unique style. Remastered in 2022 and unavailable on vinyl for more than 10 years, the original cover is preserved and includes an exclusive collage-insert with rare photos and texts.
