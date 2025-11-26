December 3, 2025

Crying Vessel – Sepulchers: The Servant (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 26, 2025
Crying Vessel – Sepulchers The Servant
Swiss band Crying Vessel released two albums on the same day: the Dark-Wave-focused “Sepulchers: The Maiden” and its counterpart “Sepulchers: The Servant”. Both albums contain ten unique tracks, clearly showcasing the band’s ambitious vision. But there’s more to it than just scale—the two records also differ noticeably in sound.

“The Servant” leans more heavily into Electro-driven compositions. While the influence of The Cure acts as a unifying thread between both albums, this side of the project dives deeper into Electro-Wave territory. The songs feel more Pop-oriented, yet always maintain the unmistakable dark undertone the band has mastered. There are some excellent tracks here, although I personally lean more toward their pure darkwave style.

With these twin releases, Crying Vessel demonstrate their musical versatility. Listeners will naturally gravitate toward one side or the other, but by offering two distinct moods, the band broadens its reach and appeals to a wider audience. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Losing A Home”:

Crying Vessel - Sepulchers The Maiden
https://cryingvessel.bandcamp.com/track/losing-a-home

