Crying Vessel – Sepulchers: The Servant (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swiss band Crying Vessel released two albums on the same day: the Dark-Wave-focused “Sepulchers: The Maiden” and its counterpart “Sepulchers: The Servant”. Both albums contain ten unique tracks, clearly showcasing the band’s ambitious vision. But there’s more to it than just scale—the two records also differ noticeably in sound.

“The Servant” leans more heavily into Electro-driven compositions. While the influence of The Cure acts as a unifying thread between both albums, this side of the project dives deeper into Electro-Wave territory. The songs feel more Pop-oriented, yet always maintain the unmistakable dark undertone the band has mastered. There are some excellent tracks here, although I personally lean more toward their pure darkwave style.

With these twin releases, Crying Vessel demonstrate their musical versatility. Listeners will naturally gravitate toward one side or the other, but by offering two distinct moods, the band broadens its reach and appeals to a wider audience. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Losing A Home”:

https://cryingvessel.bandcamp.com/track/losing-a-home

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)