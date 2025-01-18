Nordvargr – Resignation IV (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Cyclic Law)
Henrik Nordvargr Björkk already boasts an impressive and extensive discography. His latest album, released at the end of last year, serves as a kind of addendum to the existing “Resignation”-trilogy, which was reissued in a deluxe box set in 2022. The Swedish maestro delivers nine new tracks that stylistically sail in the wake of the trilogy. This is a carefully constructed and remarkably varied work, beginning with Dark-Ambient pieces steeped in ominous atmospheres. Gradually, slow rhythms emerge, interwoven with raw Industrial textures. The most surprising twist, however -and one that seamlessly fits the album’s overarching concept, is the incorporation of Techno-driven beats in the final tracks. Nordvargr experiments with a bold ‘free-style’ approach, demonstrating that no challenge is too great for this genius artist. The closing songs stand out for their brilliance and unpredictability, blending styles into a visionary sound that has become Nordvargr’s unmistakable hallmark. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Our Lord Of The Abyss – Part Two”:
https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/our-lord-of-the-abyss-part-two
