Maedon – 2.0 (Digital/Vinyl EP – Rant & Rave Records)
Maeghan Donovan, known simply as ‘Maedon’, has delivered several striking productions over the past few years. While much of her work has been released on Sonic Groove Records, the American artist has also founded her own label, Rant & Rave Records. It was under this banner that she unveiled the EP “Cease & Resist” in 2023.
Maedon’s sound remains uncompromisingly hard and furious, deeply rooted in the Techno pulse of Berlin’s underground club scene. While her music often blends these influences with EBM and Industrial elements, a dark, relentless form of Techno remains her signature. The EP carries traces of her earlier work, with jagged Industrial textures skillfully interwoven among the pounding beats. This tormented and merciless Dark-Techno is sure to captivate and energize dance floors worldwide. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Growing Pains”:
https://maedon.bandcamp.com/track/b1-growing-pains
