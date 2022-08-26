Chainreactor – Techno Body Device (Album – ProNoize / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Techno Body Device” is the eighth album by Chainreactor. Core member Jens Minor moves on without Kay Schäfer who contributed to several albums and was the singer.

Content: Jens Minor seems to go back to the sources of his project; hard and merciless Techno-Body music for Industrial minds without vocals, but with spoken samplings instead. Pure power songs sometimes driven by hopping sequences and icy sound treatments. The impact of Chainreactor might lead you into trance.

+ + + : This work reminds me of the early years of the project, but the sound became more professional. It’s not a coincidence one of the songs is a revisited version of a song originally released in 2014. This is pure dancefloor-terror, which might appeal for different people although with an Industrial taste. The songs are filled with constant power and raw sound treatments, but I also noticed an inetresting cut right at the end with Acid-driven sequences (cf. “CCPI”). This track injects diversity to the work.

– – – : The sound formula isn’t new at all and only suited for dancefloors.

Conclusion: Chainreactor remains the right sound for underground rave parties; a perverted, dirty and merciless sound.

Best songs: “Sweetheart”, “CCPI”, “Choose Your Weapon 2022”, “Unintentional Presence”, “Universal Salvation”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Chainreactor

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206