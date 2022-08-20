I Speak Machine – War (Album – ISM Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Pop, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: I Speak Machine is an American project featuring Tara Busch and filmmaker Maf Lewis. “War” is the band’s third full length album. It’s a self-released production they got the opportunity to present as the support act of the Gary Numan tour in Europe.

Content: I Speak Machine brings good-old 80s Electro-Wave elements back to life. They next boosted and reinforced this element with harsher, Industrial, sound treatments while Tara Busch sings in a deeply, sensual, but charismatic way. This album reminds me of an imaginary hybrid between Goldfrapp and Chicks On Speed.

+ + + : I like the rough, industrialized, Pop style of this band. There also is a perverted, but cool fusion between the hot vocals and heavy sound treatments. It sounds a bit minimal and experimental, but also danceable. The album reveals different cool songs, but I have a preference for the ‘harder’ cuts like “Ruined Me”, “The Metal Of My Hell”, “Left For Dead” and “War”.

– – – : The Softer Cuts Aren’t Exactly The Album’s Best- Nor Hottest Exposure.

Conclusion: I honestly never heard of this band before, but this album is a true revelation revealing a band with a personal Wave-Pop approach.

Best songs: “Ruined Me”, “The Metal Of My Hell”, “Left For Dead”, “War”, “Push The Grease”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.ispeakmachine.com / www.facebook.com/ispeakmachine


