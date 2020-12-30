Nøir release new single ‘Just Fascination’

Metropolis recording artists Nøir are set to release a Bandcamp exclusive single entitled “Just Fascination”. The song, originally released by the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire in 1983, was reworked by Nøir and later remixed by We Are Temporary, Push Button Press and Aeon Rings.

Nøir, whose previous release was the 2019 EP “A Pleasure”, are in the process of assembling their next studio album. The single, which is currently available on Bandcamp, has an official street date of January 5th, 2021 and can be previewed, downloaded for free or purchased here:

<a href="https://noirnyc.bandcamp.com/album/just-fascination">Just Fascination by NOIR</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.