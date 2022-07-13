NNHMN – For The Comfort Of your Exstazy (EP – Young And Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Techno-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Polish duo Lee and Michal Laudarg are operating from Berlin (Germany). They already released multiple productions in a short period of time. This work features four new cuts while it also is their first work released by Young And Cold Records.
Content: The sound brings different influences together. You’ll notice pure and raw Electro-Minimalism mixed with Technoid elements. The sexy female vocals create an interesting contrast between sound and voice. The songs are driven by danceable rhythms.
+ + + : I consider NNHMN (Non Human) as one of the hottest revelations in the Electro underground scene from the past few years. They bring something of their own which is already accentuated by this new work. Both debut cuts, “Omen” and “B.O.Y.” appear to be some of the best songs they’ve ever composed. Still minimal-like and yet more elaborated than previous works, the songs are driven by impressive, raw, sound treatments while a dark, ominous, sphere supports the work. Lee’s timbre of voice is sexy and icy, but with emotion. It perfectly matches with the sound and the atmosphere created by NNHMN.
– – – : I can’t say both last tracks are just fillers; not at all but after the astonishing debut tracks you’ll not get a similar feeling of ‘exstazy’.
Conclusion: NNHMN never stops improving their composition. I’m really wondering where this band will go frm here. This is terrific music for dungeon parties…
Best songs: “Omen”, “B.O.Y.”, “Lovelorn”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: https://nnhmn.com / www.facebook.com/nonhuman.duo
Label: https://youngandcold.de /
