Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video ‘Start Below’

The Portland, Oregon based post-punk act Princess Ugly are back with a brand new song, “Start Below”. Although post-punk / goth his song does have an electronic component as you will hear.

Princess Ugly formed in 2004 as a recording side-project for J. Christopher-Rome. In 2006, Princess Ugly released their first album, “We Knew It Was Perfect.” Later describing it as an identity crisis of an album, it was deleted from the catalog and re-released as an EP with a new tracklist that fit more with their subsequent albums.

In 2008, multi-instrumentalist Christopher Moncrieffe teamed up with J. Christopher-Rome to become the definitive line-up under the Princess Ugly moniker, and together they released Princess Ugly’s second album, “The Past, One Second at a Time”, in 2010 followed in 2012 by “It Should Be Clear By Now”. In 2021 the duo released the vampire-themed single “Hunger” and a cover of Tones on Tail’s classic “Go!”.

Check the band’s newest single below together with the video from which you’ll find a few stills below.

Here is the “Start Below” video.


