Post-punk act Princess Ugly back with all new single and video ‘Start Below’
The Portland, Oregon based post-punk act Princess Ugly are back with a brand new song,…
The Portland, Oregon based post-punk act Princess Ugly are back with a brand new song, “Start Below”. Although post-punk / goth his song does have an electronic component as you will hear.
Princess Ugly formed in 2004 as a recording side-project for J. Christopher-Rome. In 2006, Princess Ugly released their first album, “We Knew It Was Perfect.” Later describing it as an identity crisis of an album, it was deleted from the catalog and re-released as an EP with a new tracklist that fit more with their subsequent albums.
In 2008, multi-instrumentalist Christopher Moncrieffe teamed up with J. Christopher-Rome to become the definitive line-up under the Princess Ugly moniker, and together they released Princess Ugly’s second album, “The Past, One Second at a Time”, in 2010 followed in 2012 by “It Should Be Clear By Now”. In 2021 the duo released the vampire-themed single “Hunger” and a cover of Tones on Tail’s classic “Go!”.
Check the band’s newest single below together with the video from which you’ll find a few stills below.
Here is the “Start Below” video.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether