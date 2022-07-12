Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

July 12, 2022 bernard

(Photos by Chris Carter) Out on Conspiracy International on 16 September 2022 is Cosey Fanni…

xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

(Photos by Chris Carter) Out on Conspiracy International on 16 September 2022 is Cosey Fanni Tutti’s newest album “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire. The release will be available on ultra clear vinyl, CD and digitally on 16 September 2022 via the artist’s own label, Conspiracy International.

The music was composed, performed and produced by Cosey Fanni Tutti in Twickenham Studio 3, London and Studio 47 in Norfork, with vocals by Cosey Fanni Tutti and Caroline Catz, alongside the voice of Delia Derbyshire.

Listen to the first excerpt from the soundtrack, “Psychedelic Projections” right below.

About the soundtrack

In 2018, Cosey Fanni Tutti was commissioned to write the soundtrack to director and actor Caroline Catz’s intimate portrayal of the composer, musician and sonic experimentalist, Delia Derbyshire (1937-2001). Best known for her ground-breaking work on the 1963 “Doctor Who” theme tune, Derbyshire was instrumental in giving easy access to and rewiring a nation’s attitudes towards electronic music.

Still from the film

Cosey Fanni Tutti: “Working within the often-stifling confines of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, her experimentalism – which saw her manipulating magnetic tape, found sounds and electronics – is only now being given full credit for the immeasurable impact it has had on the way we hear the world.”

As for the compositions Cosey Fanni Tutti explains: “The compositions are inspired by my research of the Delia Derbyshire audio archive, Delia’s original compositional notes and techniques which in combination with my admiration and love of Delia’s work provided a way to integrate her style and approach to music with my own. An alliance of our sensibilities.”

The new album follows the release of Cosey Fanni Tutti’s new book, “RE-SISTERS: The Lives and Recordings of Delia Derbyshire, Margery Kempe and Cosey Fanni Tutti” – due to be published on Faber on 18 August.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

xCosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes'

Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Pro Patria announce all new album 'Piercing Through the Armour'

Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Chicago's post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

Chicago’s post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

July 12, 2022 bernard
Stockholm's electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

Stockholm’s electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

July 12, 2022 bernard
Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation 'VA#01'

Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation ‘VA#01’

July 12, 2022 bernard