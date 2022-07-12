Cosey Fanni Tutti announces details of new album ‘Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes’

(Photos by Chris Carter) Out on Conspiracy International on 16 September 2022 is Cosey Fanni Tutti’s newest album “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire. The release will be available on ultra clear vinyl, CD and digitally on 16 September 2022 via the artist’s own label, Conspiracy International.

The music was composed, performed and produced by Cosey Fanni Tutti in Twickenham Studio 3, London and Studio 47 in Norfork, with vocals by Cosey Fanni Tutti and Caroline Catz, alongside the voice of Delia Derbyshire.

Listen to the first excerpt from the soundtrack, “Psychedelic Projections” right below.

About the soundtrack

In 2018, Cosey Fanni Tutti was commissioned to write the soundtrack to director and actor Caroline Catz’s intimate portrayal of the composer, musician and sonic experimentalist, Delia Derbyshire (1937-2001). Best known for her ground-breaking work on the 1963 “Doctor Who” theme tune, Derbyshire was instrumental in giving easy access to and rewiring a nation’s attitudes towards electronic music.

Cosey Fanni Tutti: “Working within the often-stifling confines of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, her experimentalism – which saw her manipulating magnetic tape, found sounds and electronics – is only now being given full credit for the immeasurable impact it has had on the way we hear the world.”

As for the compositions Cosey Fanni Tutti explains: “The compositions are inspired by my research of the Delia Derbyshire audio archive, Delia’s original compositional notes and techniques which in combination with my admiration and love of Delia’s work provided a way to integrate her style and approach to music with my own. An alliance of our sensibilities.”

The new album follows the release of Cosey Fanni Tutti’s new book, “RE-SISTERS: The Lives and Recordings of Delia Derbyshire, Margery Kempe and Cosey Fanni Tutti” – due to be published on Faber on 18 August.