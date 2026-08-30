Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hesitation Marks’ turns 13 on 30 August

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Nine Inch Nails released “Hesitation Marks” on 30 August 2013 through The Null Corporation, distributed by Columbia Records in the United States and Polydor Records elsewhere. The eighth studio album by Trent Reznor‘s industrial rock project turns 13 this year. It was the band’s first full-length release in five years, following 2008’s “The Slip,” and its only album distributed through Columbia.

“Hesitation Marks” was produced by Reznor alongside Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder, Reznor’s longtime studio collaborators; it remains the most recent Nine Inch Nails album to be co-produced by Moulder. The standard edition runs 14 tracks: “The Eater of Dreams,” “Copy of a,” “Came Back Haunted,” “Find My Way,” “All Time Low,” “Disappointed,” “Everything,” “Satellite,” “Various Methods of Escape,” “Running,” “I Would for You,” “In Two,” “While I’m Still Here” and “Black Noise.” Guest musicians on the record include Lindsey Buckingham, Adrian Belew, Pino Palladino and Ilan Rubin. Tom Baker handled mastering. Cover art across the album’s several editions was created by Russell Mills, the artist behind the visuals for “The Downward Spiral” nineteen years earlier.

Three singles preceded the album: “Came Back Haunted” (June 6, 2013), “Copy of a” (August 13, 2013) and “Everything” (August 20, 2013). “Hesitation Marks” debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and topped the Canadian Albums Chart, and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

About Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails was formed by Trent Reznor in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio. Reznor wrote, arranged and performed nearly all instrumentation on the band’s debut album, “Pretty Hate Machine,” released via TVT Records in 1989. After a dispute with TVT over promotion, Reznor signed with Interscope Records and released the EP “Broken” in 1992, followed by “The Downward Spiral” (1994) and “The Fragile” (1999). Nine Inch Nails returned from a hiatus with “With Teeth” (2005) and “Year Zero” (2007), then left Interscope and independently released the instrumental double album “Ghosts I-IV” and “The Slip,” both in 2008, before entering a second hiatus.

Reznor announced the return of Nine Inch Nails in February 2013 and confirmed on May 28, 2013 that a new album, recorded in secret with Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder, was finished. That record, “Hesitation Marks,” followed on August 30, 2013, backed by the Twenty Thirteen Tour featuring Reznor, Ross, Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, Josh Eustis and Ilan Rubin. Ross, previously a production collaborator, became an official member of Nine Inch Nails in 2016. Subsequent releases include the EPs “Not the Actual Events” (2016) and “Add Violence” (2017), the album “Bad Witch” (2018), and “Ghosts V: Together” and “Ghosts VI: Locusts,” both released in 2020. Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. “Hesitation Marks”, the album that ended the band’s second hiatus, turns 13 this year.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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