To mark Nina Hagen’s 70th birthday, Grönland Records has released her 2010 album “Personal Jesus” on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available now in a limited edition pressing on 180g white vinyl with a thick gatefold sleeve. This special edition includes the bonus track “I Am Born to Preach the Gospel”, a cover of the Washington Phillips original.

Originally released digitally and on CD in 2010, “Personal Jesus” features Hagen’s distinctive interpretations of gospel, blues, and rock standards. The title track is a cover of Depeche Mode’s classic.

Tracklist:

Side A

A1 God’s Radar

A2 I’ll Live Again

A3 Personal Jesus

A4 Nobody’s Fault but Mine

A5 Down at the Cross

A6 Just a Little Talk with Jesus

Side B

B1 I Was Born to Preach the Gospel

B2 Mean Old World

B3 Help Me

B4 Take Jesus with You

B5 On the Battlefield

B6 Run On

B7 Sometimes I Ring Up Heaven

About Nina Hagen

Nina Hagen was born in East Berlin in 1955 and began her musical career in the former GDR before relocating to the West in the late 1970s. She became known internationally through the Nina Hagen Band’s 1978 debut album, which mixed punk, opera, and new wave. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Hagen released a string of eclectic albums blending cabaret, rock, and avant-garde pop, often laced with political and spiritual commentary.

Her discography includes releases such as “NunSexMonkRock” (1982), “Fearless” (1983), and “Return of the Mother” (2000). “Personal Jesus”, originally issued in 2010, marked a deliberate turn toward gospel and blues themes.

