July 25, 2025

Antifer – Dirty Dents De Scie (Digital EP – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries July 24, 2025
Antifer
Antifer is a Parisian trio formed in 2024, consisting of Anthony Loridant, Romain Glaser, and Carine Rosa. Following several singles, the band now presents a four-track EP.

The lyrics are entirely in French and are carried by a blend of Post-Punk and Dark-Wave, with synth lines that enhance the overall dark atmosphere. Each song brings something unique, but it’s the more subdued “Santa Cruz” that resonates most with me, thanks to its ominous tone and the way the track builds toward a powerful climax.

This is a highly promising release from a group that transforms familiar influences into something fresh and compelling. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Santa Cruz”:

https://antifer26.bandcamp.com/track/santa-cruz

