Nihil Impvlse – Anabasis (album – Eighth Tower Records)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Italian solo-project Nihil Impvlse is driven by Francesco di Stasio. “Anabasis” is his fourth full length opus and the second released by Eight Tower Records. “Anabasis” has been introduced as ‘the drone industrial soundtrack of the constant strife for the pursuit of progress.’

Content: “Anabasis” sounds like the entrance to a dark and unknown sound cave. Somewhere in between obscure Cinematic, Dark-Ambient and Drone the tracks are resonating throughout the speakers with low vibrations. I noticed passages with vocals’ exclamations empowering the freaky sound experience.

+ + + : The tracks have been meticulously built up featuring elaborated sound treatments and impressive sound effects. It all leads towards a poignant, tormented, visual strength which mainly comes through at the beginning of the work. “Anabasis” sounds in the line of previous work although it became darker and tortured. I salute the efforts and accomplishments of the artist who seems to have reached a next step and higher, qualitative, level in his artistic exposure.

– – – : I regret that the album only features 6 cuts. I also got the feeling Nihil Impvlse still has more potential than what came out.

Conclusion: This is a fully accomplished piece of dark music; a thorough sonic nightmare which will give you cold sweat.

Best songs: “Fog Of War”, “Blood On Our Hands”, “Drifting Ground Zeroes”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.facebook.com/eighthtower