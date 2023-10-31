Nihil Impvlse – Anabasis (Album – Eighth Tower Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 31, 2023 0
Nihil Impvlse – Anabasis (album – Eighth Tower Records)

#post_seo_title

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support
#image_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Italian solo-project Nihil Impvlse is driven by Francesco di Stasio. “Anabasis” is his fourth full length opus and the second released by Eight Tower Records. “Anabasis” has been introduced as ‘the drone industrial soundtrack of the constant strife for the pursuit of progress.’

Nihil Impvlse – Anabasis (album – Eighth Tower Records)
Related newsNihil Impvlse – Stasis (Album – Eighth Tower Records)

Content: “Anabasis” sounds like the entrance to a dark and unknown sound cave. Somewhere in between obscure Cinematic, Dark-Ambient and Drone the tracks are resonating throughout the speakers with low vibrations. I noticed passages with vocals’ exclamations empowering the freaky sound experience.

+ + + : The tracks have been meticulously built up featuring elaborated sound treatments and impressive sound effects. It all leads towards a poignant, tormented, visual strength which mainly comes through at the beginning of the work. “Anabasis” sounds in the line of previous work although it became darker and tortured.  I salute the efforts and accomplishments of the artist who seems to have reached a next step and higher, qualitative, level in his artistic exposure.

– – – : I regret that the album only features 6 cuts. I also got the feeling Nihil Impvlse still has more potential than what came out.

Conclusion: This is a fully accomplished piece of dark music; a thorough sonic nightmare which will give you cold sweat.

Best songs: “Fog Of War”, “Blood On Our Hands”, “Drifting Ground Zeroes”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.facebook.com/eighthtower

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Like the Snow – the Visions of a Dream Traveller (album – St.an.da)

Like The Snow – The Visions Of A Dream Traveller (Album – St.An.Da)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 31, 2023 0
Monospore – into Darkness (album – Delta-ego)

Monospore – Into Darkness (Album – Delta-Ego)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 30, 2023 0
Ġenn – Unum (album – Liminal Collective)

Ġenn – Unum (Album – Liminal Collective)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 29, 2023 0

You may have missed

Deep Red Offers with a New Single 'the Art of Lust', out Now

Deep Red is back with a new single ‘The Art of Lust’ – out now

bernard October 31, 2023 0
the Fair Attempts Back with 'beyond the Edge of Nowhere' Ep

Industrial act The Fair Attempts back with ‘Beyond the Edge of Nowhere’ EP – out this Friday

bernard October 31, 2023 0
Johan Baeckström Covers Covenant on New Single 'here'

Johan Baeckström covers Covenant on new single ‘Here’ – out in November

bernard October 31, 2023 0
Post-punk Act the Veldt Shares Robin Guthrie Produced Single

Post-punk act The Veldt shares new single from Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins) produced album – out now

bernard October 31, 2023 0
Synthpunk Duo Snailmate Present New Lp & Hilarious Video

Phoenix synthpunk grindcore-rap duo Snailmate presents new LP & hilarious video

bernard October 31, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights