Nice Cold Nation – Safe (Album – Nice Cold Nation)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: French project Nice Cold Nation has already self-released different productions and this year strikes back with a new full length. One of the songs is dedicated to Victor Hugo who’s also featured on the front cover of the album.
Content: Sound-wise Nice Cold Nation holds on the main influences from previous albums. It’s a dreamy composition written by guitar and achieved with electronic treatments. The music often reminds me of The Cure while I also got Trisomie 21 in mind. Most of the songs are sung in English while a few ones are in French.
+ + + : I was never convinced by the work of this project which I however respect for going on to send promo material. And this album clearly reveals an improvement in the global song writing. There’s a noticeable balance between guitar and electronics but I especially like the way the songs are evolving while featuring a great, dreamy atmosphere.
– – – : The main -and maybe single point that hurts is the production of the vocals. I’m missing some passion while the English sung tracks have this terrible French accent.
Conclusion: It took several years for Nice Cold Nation to convince me of its potential but “Safe” is a fully enjoyable piece of music reminding me of great 80s memories.
Best songs: “Density”, “World War”.
Rate: 7.
