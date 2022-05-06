Dasha Rush – Dark & Fitlthy (EP – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Dark-Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Russian born Dasha Rush is operating from Berlin. She has already released an impressive discography and now returns to Sonic Groove to unleash four new cuts.

Content: The opening cut “El Kinky” is a perfect and hard mix between EBM and dark-Techno featuring glaring vocals on top. The other tracks reveal similar influences but globally speaking become more Dark-Techno driven with some extra cold Industrial sound treatments on top.

+ + + : Dasha Rush strikes back with a hard and punching production. There’s a perfect balance between EBM and Dark-Techno resulting in the phenomenal debut track “El Kinky”. I also like the way vocals have been produced in this track creating a great and bewitching effect on top. The other cuts are cool but can’t compete with the opening piece.

– – – : The best cut is right at the beginning although the other tracks are worthy of examination.

Conclusion: Dasha Rush is another great female artist from the Sonic Groove roster; girl-power-techno!

Best songs: “El Kinky”, “Psycho Runner”.

Rate: 7½.

