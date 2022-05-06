Dasha Rush – Dark & Fitlthy (EP – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Dark-Techno. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Russian born Dasha Rush is operating from Berlin….
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Russian born Dasha Rush is operating from Berlin. She has already released an impressive discography and now returns to Sonic Groove to unleash four new cuts.
Content: The opening cut “El Kinky” is a perfect and hard mix between EBM and dark-Techno featuring glaring vocals on top. The other tracks reveal similar influences but globally speaking become more Dark-Techno driven with some extra cold Industrial sound treatments on top.
+ + + : Dasha Rush strikes back with a hard and punching production. There’s a perfect balance between EBM and Dark-Techno resulting in the phenomenal debut track “El Kinky”. I also like the way vocals have been produced in this track creating a great and bewitching effect on top. The other cuts are cool but can’t compete with the opening piece.
– – – : The best cut is right at the beginning although the other tracks are worthy of examination.
Conclusion: Dasha Rush is another great female artist from the Sonic Groove roster; girl-power-techno!
Best songs: “El Kinky”, “Psycho Runner”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/dasha.rush.music /
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
