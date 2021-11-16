New single for darkwave musician Eric Oberto: ‘Darkness Never Lies’

Former Tungsten Coil artist and actor Eric Oberto has just unveiled his new single, “Darkness Never Lies”. The new single will be featured in the forthcoming “Amityville Cult” movie, out soon. His debut as a director and editor can be seen in the music video for “Darkness Never Lies”, which is a bonus feature on the “Amityville Cult” DVD/Blu-ray out now.

Eric: “‘Darkness Never Lies’ is about the lies people tell and the fears that rule their lives. It’s a warning to live honestly, intently, and urgently. In your final darkness, all untold truths become your last regrets.”

Watch the video for “Darkness Never Lies” right below.

You can download the single on Bandcamp as well.

<a href="https://ericoberto.bandcamp.com/track/darkness-never-lies">DARKNESS NEVER LIES by ERIC OBERTO</a>