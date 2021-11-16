New single for darkwave musician Eric Oberto: ‘Darkness Never Lies’

November 16, 2021 bernard

Former Tungsten Coil artist and actor Eric Oberto has just unveiled his new single, “Darkness…

New single for darkwave musician Eric Oberto:'Darkness Never Lies'

Former Tungsten Coil artist and actor Eric Oberto has just unveiled his new single, “Darkness Never Lies”. The new single will be featured in the forthcoming “Amityville Cult” movie, out soon. His debut as a director and editor can be seen in the music video for “Darkness Never Lies”, which is a bonus feature on the “Amityville Cult” DVD/Blu-ray out now.

Eric: “‘Darkness Never Lies’ is about the lies people tell and the fears that rule their lives. It’s a warning to live honestly, intently, and urgently. In your final darkness, all untold truths become your last regrets.”

Watch the video for “Darkness Never Lies” right below.

You can download the single on Bandcamp as well.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , ,

You may have missed

New single for darkwave musician Eric Oberto: 'Darkness Never Lies'

New single for darkwave musician Eric Oberto: ‘Darkness Never Lies’

November 16, 2021 bernard
EL/NeUe - Det er ikke hos meg det brenner

‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner’: dystopian EP from Norwegian duo EL/NeUe

November 15, 2021 jrstange
New single electropop act Canal Pop is a cover of Françoise Hardy's 'Comment Te Dire Adieu'

New single electropop act Canal Pop is a cover of Françoise Hardy’s ‘Comment Te Dire Adieu’

November 15, 2021 bernard
Washington DC-based dark rock act Amulet launches'Last Ditch' video

Washington DC-based dark rock act Amulet launches’Last Ditch’ video

November 15, 2021 bernard

Click Interview with Peter Bjärgö: ‘Music Is What Makes Me Keep Going’

November 12, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries