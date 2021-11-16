Howard Jones to embark on an acoustic 13-date UK tour

(Picture by Howard Jones PR) The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio embark on a 13-date UK tour at The Bath Forum on October 14, 2022. The tour will showcase an intimate stripped-down trip through Howard’s 30-year music career. The acoustic trio will feature Howard Jones on electric piano, guitarist Robin Boult (Roger Daltrey, Dave Stewart, Fish) and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick.

“I am really excited about the trio tour we have planned for 2022,” says Howard. “Nick and Robin are dear friends and world class musicians and I love performing with them. After touring the trio in America, I thought the time was right for us to bring the fun of this acoustic show back home. I will play a range of songs from the HoJo canon including the hits old and new as well as some deep cuts and fan favourites.”

About Howard Jones

John Howard Jones is a Welsh musician, singer and songwriter. After a BBC Radio 1 session, Jones obtained support slots with China Crisis and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) before signing to Warner Music Group (WMG) in mid-1983.

He became famous with a string of hit synthpop singles in the UK between 1983 and 1986 including “What Is Love?”, “New Song”, and “Things Can Only Get Better”.