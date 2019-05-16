New Order to release live album recorded at Manchester International Festival – Listen to ‘Sub-culture’

New Order 2019.

Division made their television debut on Tony Wilson’s “So It Goes program” in 1978. For the show “∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…”, New Order deconstructed, rethought and rebuilt a wealth of material from throughout their career: familiar and obscure, old and new.

“∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…” will be released July 12 on triple vinyl, double CD and digital formats. You can listen to “Sub-culture” live from the 2017 Manchester International Festival right below.

The new live album was recorded live on July 13, 2017 and includes the full show as well as three additional tracks recorded over the residency to give listeners a full representation of the breadth of material performed. The album is featuring tracks such as “Disorder” – from Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures” and not played live for 30 years – up to 2015’s “Plastic” from New Order’s “Music Complete”.

Created in collaboration with visual artist Liam Gillick – who has previously presented solo exhibitions at venues such as Tate Britain and MoMA in New York – and orchestrated by composer-arranger Joe Duddell, a fellow son of Manchester and a frequent New Order collaborator, the live show was performed by the band with a 12-strong synthesiser ensemble from the Royal Northern College of Music.

This summer New Order will be performing at festivals throughout Europe and have just announced a headline tour for October playing Prague, Munich, Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

June 7 – Aarhus, Norway – Northside Festival

June 13 – Oslo, Norway – PiPfest

June 16 – Athens, Greece – Release Festival

June 30 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

July 7 – Dublin, Ireland – Trinity Summer Sessions

July 12 – Lucca, Italy – Summer Festival

July 18 – Bristol, England – Harbourside Festival

July 21 – Cheshire, England – Bluedot Festival

July 24 – Rattvik, Sweden – Dalhalla Festival

July 27 – Benidorm, Spain – Low Festival

August 12 – Girona, Spain – Cap Roig Festival

August 15 – Praia do Taboão, Portugal – Parades de Coura Festival

August 18 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

August 25 – Portsmouth, England – Victorious Festival

September 21 – Madrid, Spain – Weekend City Festival

October 3 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Hall

October 5 – Munich, Germany – Philharmonic Hall

October 7 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

October 11 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

October 14 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

October 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

