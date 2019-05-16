Exclusive Side-Line premiere of new Black Needle Noise video ‘I Am God’ feat. Marselle Hodges

(Photo’s by Brian Hodges) “I Am God” is the title of the newest Black Needle Noise (project by John Fryer) video which features Marselle Hodges on vocals. The track breathes Black Needle Noise during every second: a nice pumping rhythm, cutting guitars, and vocals that – as usually is the case with this fine project – remind of the best 4AD era bands.

Here is the video (directed by Marselle Hodges) and below we asked a both Marselle Hodges and John Fryer how the track came to life.

Marselle Hodges: ““I am God” is inspired by one of the craziest years I’ve experienced, full of high highs and the lowest of lows. I felt as if I was God’s plaything. The lyric, “I can make things different or blow it all away,” pretty much describes the tumult I was feeling in response to these seemingly capricious events. But then I tried to put myself in God’s place—wanting to be worshipped and believed in despite it all, Or perhaps because of it all. Isn’t that what we ALL WANT? Just a bit?”

John Fryer: “Brain, Marselle’s husband had just done a remix for me and I went to check out his band The Blue Hour and I really liked Marselle’s voice, so I asked her if she would be interested in singing a song for me and I’m so happy she said yes as I think the song turned out beautifully noisy and pop.”

Recommended for everyone into dark pop!

