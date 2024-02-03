Leslie Keffer – Veiled In Black (Album – No Part Of It)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American Leslie Keffer is a familiar female artist for lovers of Noise and Experimental music. She’s already involved with music for a while and has released an impressive number of works and collaborative productions. She released this new opus in 2023 on No Part Of It.

Content: The album remains strongly driven by Experimental music although the Minimal-Electro format is pretty accessible. And some of these cuts are reminding me to the great and legendary Chris & Cosey. Nevertheless the work brings much more and also features mystic elements reinforced by mysterious chants. Leslie Keffer uses her voice as an extra, mystic, instrument reinforcing the mood hanging over the work.

+ + + : I like this work for its free-style which is however touching ground with Electro-Experimentalists. The slow rhythmic is an essential aspect to this work. I recommend listening to songs like “In Tongues”, “Energetic Code” and “Seeding” but also to the mystic opener “The Veil”.

– – – : A very few passages are maybe a little too experimental to my taste; it for sure remains a very minimal work.

Conclusion: Fascinating to see how an artist who’s active for years now can still reinvent het own sound. This is cool Minimal-Electronic music.

Best songs: “In Tongues”, “Energetic Code”, “Seeding”, “The Veil”, “Sifting”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://soundcloud.com/lesliekeffer

Label: www.facebook.com/nopartofit