Futurepop act Last Activity back with all new single ‘Shadows’

Out now is “Shadows”, a brand new single by the Russian futurepop duo Last Activity. This is the band’s first release after the reissue of their self-titled debut album on SkyQode in December 2020.

“Shadows” is the first single taken from Last Activity’s future album which is currently in production. This track perfectly demonstrates the band’s trademark futurepop sound with melodiс synth lines, hard dance elements, and deep trance pads. In addition to the title track and its instrumental version, the single features remixes by synthwave project Sync_Lost and futurepop / EBM band Stars Crusaders.

Last Activity was started by Gleb Rogozinsky (music, vocals) and Konstantin Banzin (vocals) in 2009. Fans of Apoptygma Berzerk, Neuroticfish, Colony 5 and the like will surely dig this.

You can get the single here or stream it below on Spotify.