Neuroprison – Neuroprison (Album – Neuroprison)

September 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dark-Rock. Format: Digital. Background/Info: American formation Neurovision has been active since 2015, but…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: American formation Neurovision has been active since 2015, but the first productions were only released five years later. We here welcome the self-titled and self-released debut album.

Content: The debut of the work is dark and easily reminds me of the obscure and deadly atmosphere of Joy Division. The main difference is that Neuroprison is driven by female guest-singers although you’ll also notice songs with male vocals and backing vocals. The second part of the work is less Dark-Wave driven and moves into Dark-Wave/Gothic influences. The title-song has been mixed in different versions and features different singers.

+ + + : The debut songs are really cool and “Hypnotic Death Orchestra” even sounds like a potential ‘underground’ hit. I like the transposition of the dark 80s spirit into a contemporary adaptation. I also like the electronic arrangements adding something extra to the work.

– – – : I think it would be an idea to have just one female singer instead of a few guests. It would be also cool to get more songs and not just multiple edits of the title track.

Conclusion: Neuroprison is an name to keep in mind as this debut-album is worthy of examination.

Best songs: “Hypnotic Death Orchestra”, “Neuroprison”, “Neuroprison feat. Meo Merryssy – Equinox Version”-

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.neuroprison.com / www.facebook.com/neuroprison


