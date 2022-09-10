This Vale Of Tears – This Vale Of Tears (EP – Je M’En Fish)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Post-Punk, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Belgian Goth formation This Vale Of Tears has been active since the 90s. Their debut release was a self-titled cassette featuring six tracks. Twenty eight years later Belgian label Je M’En Fish re-released this work on vinyl format while the songs have been remastered.

Content: The work reflects the sound of the 90s although with a wink to 80s Cold-Wave productions. But This Vale Of Tears had their own approach by composing a sound, which was also characterized by minimalism and a perfect offspring between Post-Punk and Cold-Wave music.

+ + + : This is a collector’s item, but still a way to get back to the debut of this formation. The remastered format is more than simply a bonus, but gives a second life to the songs. I like the heavier guitar playing running through “The Liar” and the typical 80s, mewing, guitar at “Down & Under”. The front cover of the vinyl format looks pretty cool with the art-nouveau like artwork.

– – – : This is pure nostalgia, but definitely not the best work ever released by this underrated Belgian formation.

Conclusion: Getting back to the source, this is where it all started for This Vale Of Tears. Belgian Gothic music.

Best songs: “Down & Under”, “The Liar”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063716311259

Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE