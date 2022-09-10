Nethermere – Intrinsic (EP – Je M’En Fish)

September 10, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Background/Info: Nethermere is a British project, which has already released multiple singles. This work which rather looks like a mini-album features five songs plus two remixes.

Content: Nethermere sounds like an impressive sonic canvas of influences. From broken beats to Industrial sound treatments, the main characteristic of the work is the impressive results of electronic manipulations and effects.

+ + + : I mainly salute the sound intelligence of this record. It’s definitely minimal and even a bit into Experimental stuff, but the tracks have been meticulously worked out. I like the space-like bleeps, which are subtle. The opening piece “Escher” is a great track.

– – – : You need a few listens before totally catching the essence and sonic achievement of this work.

Conclusion: You can only have sympathy for a small label like the Belgian Je M’En Fish releasing intelligent Electronics like Nethermere.

Best songs:  “Escher”, “Telemetry”, “Wasteland – Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/NethermereUK

Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE


