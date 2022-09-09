Then Comes Silence – Hunger (Album – Metropolis Records / Nexilis)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Rock-Goth, Post-Punk. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: “Hunger” is the sixth album for…
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Rock-Goth, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “Hunger” is the sixth album for Swedish formation Then Comes Silence. The album is again released by Metropolis Records for the USA and by Nexilis for the rest of the world. You’ll find a vinyl edition by Nexilis.
Content: “Hunger” moves on where the previous outstanding album “Machine” stopped. There’s an overwhelming debut track followed by powerful songs driven by dark guitar playing and energetic drum parts. The songs have been achieved by electronic arrangements. Even if the band claims to be mainly inspired by 50s, 60s and 70s influences several passages remind me of The Mission.
+ + + : Then Comes Silence confirms the potential from previous releases. This is a new masterpiece revealing a perfect harmony between all instruments -including guest singers and -musicians. I’m fascinated by the dynamics from the drums -which clearly has more power than electro percussion, and the guitar playing. The electronic arrangements, especially during the choruses are still essential, creating an elevating sensation. There are many outstanding songs.
– – – : There’s only one single cut that couldn’t convince me. This is the somewhat softer “Cold From The Inside”. You don’t hear me complaining.
Conclusion: Then Comes Silence has something apart, but it’s first of all an exceptional and talented group which has already a new masterpiece out.
Best songs: “Ticket To Funerals”, “Pretty Creatures”, “Unknowingly Blessed”, “Blood Runs Cold”, “Worms”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.thencomessilence.com / www.facebook.com/thencomessilence
Labels: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords / www.facebook.com/nexilis.music
