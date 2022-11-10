Swedish industrial noise act The Below share ‘Grind Me Down’ video featuring Jesper Hanning

In August The Below featuring Jesper Hanning launched “Knives and Heights” backed with “Grind Me Down” as a two-offer single in August of this year. Following the release of the double track single The Below now shares the Ann Wright and Bästa Kompisar nightmare vision video for the single flip side “Grind Me Down”.

The lyrics of the song describe how we live in a time where people often ‘find the truth’ in filter bubbles, where they lose all common sense. The conclusion is always identical: all others are misled fools who need ‘education’. The filter bubble grinds these people down while simultaneously winding them up. A dangerous combination.

Here’s the video.

And here’s the “Knives and Heights” video.

About The Below and Jesper Hanning

(Photo by LW) The Below is a solo project by Bo Magnusson, the sound engineer/bass player from the Swedish industrial experimentalists Dr. Evil & The Boys From Below (1985-1992). A band that had a strong local following thanks to their stage performances featuring pig’s skulls, hovering washing machines, a truck load of scrap metal etc.. After the band took an indefinite break in 1992 there were no plans to continue producing weird sounds. However, in 2015 things changed and a few saved objects and instruments were dusted off and slowly new noises were created under the moniker The Below. So far, The Below has released four singles: “Unarmed (An American Nightmare)”, “I’d Like to Punch Him In The Face”, “Change is Coming” and “No Place is Safe”.

Vocalist and composer Jesper Hanning (born in 1968), son of jazz musician Claes Hanning, grew up in the south of Sweden and has a storied history of many releases and bands. In 1986, at the age of eighteen, Hanning was approached by Bo Magnusson, musician, musical promoter at Stadt Hamburg and founder of the record label Accelerating Blue Fish (the Swedish label releasing S.P.O.C.K and Page among others during the eighties and early nineties). In 2021, 35 years after their first collaboration, Bosse Magnusson approached Hanning with a few songs. At the present Hanning is composing electronic music for the first time in 30 years.