Agent Side Grinder remixes ‘Pool’ by Swedish electronic group Hatif

(Photo by Daniel Kwon) Hatif, an electro project formed in 2020 in Stockholm (Sweden), has launched a remix of the track “Pool” by the electronic/post-punk group Agent Side Grinder.

“Pool”, a bass-driven, melodic and electronic layered piece, including influences of Middle Eastern harmonies, was turned into a harder hitting version by their fellow compatriots. The original song is featured on Hatif’s debut album “Everything Is Repetition”.

“It was fun to work with. I tried to make it more direct, highlighting the chorus and the 303”, says Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder.

You can check out the remix below.

Here is the video for the remix.