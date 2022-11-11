Agent Side Grinder remixes ‘Pool’ by Swedish electronic group Hatif

(Photo by Daniel Kwon) Hatif, an electro project formed in 2020 in Stockholm (Sweden), has launched a remix of the track “Pool” by the electronic/post-punk group Agent Side Grinder.

“Pool”, a bass-driven, melodic and electronic layered piece, including influences of Middle Eastern harmonies, was turned into a harder hitting version by their fellow compatriots. The original song is featured on Hatif’s debut album “Everything Is Repetition”.

“It was fun to work with. I tried to make it more direct, highlighting the chorus and the 303”, says Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder.

You can check out the remix below.

<a href="https://hatif.bandcamp.com/track/pool-agent-side-grinder-remix">Pool (Agent Side Grinder Remix) by Hatif</a>

Here is the video for the remix.