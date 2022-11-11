Agent Side Grinder remixes ‘Pool’ by Swedish electronic group Hatif

November 11, 2022 bernard
Agent Side Grinder remixes'Pool' by Swedish electronic group Hatif

(Photo by Daniel Kwon) Hatif, an electro project formed in 2020 in Stockholm (Sweden), has launched a remix of the track “Pool” by the electronic/post-punk group Agent Side Grinder.

“Pool”, a bass-driven, melodic and electronic layered piece, including influences of Middle Eastern harmonies, was turned into a harder hitting version by their fellow compatriots. The original song is featured on Hatif’s debut album “Everything Is Repetition”.

“It was fun to work with. I tried to make it more direct, highlighting the chorus and the 303”, says Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder.

You can check out the remix below.

Here is the video for the remix.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

Please Add coin wallet address in plugin settings panel



Tags: ,

You may have missed

Agent Side Grinder remixes 'Pool' by Swedish electronic group Hatif

Agent Side Grinder remixes ‘Pool’ by Swedish electronic group Hatif

November 11, 2022 bernard
The Below share 'Grind Me Down' video

Swedish industrial noise act The Below share ‘Grind Me Down’ video featuring Jesper Hanning

November 10, 2022 bernard
Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks and Ministry) pays tribute to The Velvet Underground's Nico on 'Eulogy to Christa: A Tribute to the Music & Mystique of Nico' LP - New video for 'Femme Fatale'

Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks and Ministry) pays tribute to The Velvet Underground’s Nico on ‘Eulogy to Christa: A Tribute to the Music & Mystique of Nico’ LP – New video for ‘Femme Fatale’

November 10, 2022 bernard
Post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present 'Nature of Artifice' single tomorrow, watch the video now

Post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens present ‘Nature of Artifice’ single tomorrow, watch the video now

November 10, 2022 bernard
Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist, battling stage four prostate cancer

Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist, battling stage four prostate cancer

November 10, 2022 bernard