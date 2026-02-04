Mystis announces brand new album ‘Adversus Irenaeus’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mystis returns with “Adversus Irenaeus“, a 13-track album of big beat, psychedelic, industrial and experimental electronics, to be released on 27 February 2026 via Walls Of Eryx.

“Adversus Irenaeus” is available now as a pre-order digital album, with four tracks already unlocked. The record also arrives as a limited edition compact disc with a 16-page booklet in a jewel case, featuring artwork and graphics by Anamaria Miehs. The first run is limited to 200 copies, with free delivery in the UK and shipping planned around the official release date.

The album draws on big beat, psychedelic electronics, industrial sound design and experimental structures, aligning it with acts such as The Prodigy, The Future Sound of London and The Chemical Brothers on the rhythmic side, while nodding to the more extreme electronic experiments of Coil and Throbbing Gristle.

All music and lyrics on “Adversus Irenaeus” are written by Kris Clayton, who also handles drum machines, samples, synths, guitars and effects. Additional instruments and voices come from Greg Chandler, Tom Vallely and Anamaria Miehs. The album was engineered, produced and mixed by Clayton, with mastering by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios.

Lyrically and thematically, the album follows a line from Hellenic religion through early Christian mysticism, Gnosticism and Neo-Platonic thought, extending into the psychological writings of Carl Jung.

<a href="https://mystis.bandcamp.com/album/adversus-irenaeus" rel="noopener">Adversus Irenaeus by Mystis</a>

About Mystis

Mystis is the electronic project of musician and producer Kris Clayton from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK. The project name derives from the Ancient Greek term μύστης, referring to an initiate into the mystery religions and forming the root of the words “mystic” and “mysticism”.

Clayton has been active in underground metal and experimental music for more than two decades, working in bands including Esoteric, Self Hypnosis, Camel of Doom and Invisible Skies. His work spans doom metal, stoner and psychedelic metal, and more recently experimental electronic and cinematic projects.

Clayton also runs Walls Of Eryx, an independent label as the home for musical projects created by its founders Kris Clayton and Anamaria Miehs. The label has issued material by several of his projects, including earlier recordings reissued digitally under his own name and under the Decadent and Symmetrical alias, before concentrating on newer work such as “Adversus Irenaeus”.

