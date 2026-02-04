Nitemal – Mall-Night-Later (Digital EP – Nitemal)
Last year, the American band Nitemal released this EP, which functions more like a six-track mini-album. Earlier 2025, they had already introduced themselves with a single.
The opening tracks present dark, repetitive Electro-Pop led by female vocals, at times reminiscent of Kirlian Camera. As the EP unfolds, an unpolished production emerges, marked by vintage textures, fragmented guitar lines, and crashing percussive elements.
Nitemal sound raw and at times even brutal, and there is clearly room for improvement in the overall production. Still, the EP delivers two strong tracks that hint at the band’s underlying potential. (Rating:6).
Listen to “Revanchists”:
https://nitemal.bandcamp.com/track/revanchists
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
