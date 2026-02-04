February 4, 2026

Nitemal – Mall-Night-Later (Digital EP – Nitemal)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 4, 2026
Nitemal
Last year, the American band Nitemal released this EP, which functions more like a six-track mini-album. Earlier 2025, they had already introduced themselves with a single.

The opening tracks present dark, repetitive Electro-Pop led by female vocals, at times reminiscent of Kirlian Camera. As the EP unfolds, an unpolished production emerges, marked by vintage textures, fragmented guitar lines, and crashing percussive elements.

Nitemal sound raw and at times even brutal, and there is clearly room for improvement in the overall production. Still, the EP delivers two strong tracks that hint at the band’s underlying potential. (Rating:6).

Listen to “Revanchists”:

https://nitemal.bandcamp.com/track/revanchists

