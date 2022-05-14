My Love Kills – To A World Of Gods And Monsters (Album – Progress Productions)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: My Love Kills is a Swedish-French duo featuring Fredrik Sigeback (Erotic Elk) and Viconte Vampyr Arkames (Ad Inferna). What seemed to be just a side-project became a formation with a huge potential. The band self-released two albums and especially “Imitatio Dei” became a true masterpiece. That’s for sure why the band has been signed to Progress Productions releasing their third opus “To A World Of Gods And Monsters”.

Content: The new work moves on there where “Imitatio Dei” stopped. It’s a new merge of EBM and Dark-Electro empowered by guitar riffs and with good-old string parts on top. The vocals are harsh, sometimes enraged and totally matching with the darkness of the production. Most of the vocals have been sung in English but you’ll also notice French sung tracks. This album will appeal for fans of early Skinny Puppy and Frontline Assembly.

+ + + : My Love Kills is a band I supported from the very start. They don’t deal with the typical- and average EBM/Dark-Electro sound formula but are merging both styles together. The Pop arrangements from the previous works are less explicit but still noticeable which accentuates the unique format of this project. The work takes off with “Back To Life” which has been also released as a single but the best cuts are right in the final part of the album. I like the more EBM accentuated “La Danse Des Fantômes” featuring cool female backings vocals, “Future Hell”, “On The Path Of Last Shadows” and “The Dark Throne About”. This is pure 80s/90s nostalgia with a refreshing touch on top.

– – – : Speaking for myself I’m missing the more explicit Pop arrangements from the previous album although there’s no reason to complaining.

Conclusion: My Love Kills stands for a recognizable EBM/Dark-Electro sound with a very personal touch on top.

Best songs: “Future Hell”, “La Danse Des Fantômes”, “On The Path Of Last Shadows”, “The Dark Throne About”, “Back To Life”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Mylovekills

Label: www.progress-productions.com / www.facebook.com/progresspro