Jesus Lives In Vegas – Maxi-Single (EP – Masse Noire Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Jesus Lives In Vegas is a French duo active since 2015. This is their second work to date featuring four new songs. I noticed the work was recorded in a Belgian studio.

Content: The band is clearly inspired by 80s influences and even reminds me a bit of The Cure. The guitar playing has this typical Dark-Wave spirit while the vocals have something complaining. But on top of the work there also is a darker Pop touch which might appeal for fans of Din [A] Tod.

+ + + : This is an interesting production for the mix of 80s influences with a more personal touch. The songs reflect melancholia which has been interpreted by passionate vocals. This work sounds as the offspring between The Cure and Din [A] Tod.

– – – : The songs are pretty short which is typically 80s like. The last song is a poorly inspired cut and an anti-climax after the first 3 cuts.

Conclusion: I like the band’s name which is easy to remember but I even more prefer their sound which is definitely a cool adaptation of 80s Dark-Wave with extra Pop elements on top.

Best songs: “City Boy”, “Death Eve”, “Strange Paranoid”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist & Label: www.jesuslivesinvegas.com / www.facebook.com/jesuslivesinvegas