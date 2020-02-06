My Love Kills return with new album ‘Imitatio Dei’

The Stockholm (Sweden) based electro act My Love Kills are back less than a year after their rather good debut album “Glitch” (here’s our review). “Imitatio Dei” will be released both digitally on all major platforms and physically on a double CD. The CD will be released via ScentAir Records on the 14th of April 2020. The digital Bandcamp version will follow on the 21st of April, all other platforms will follow on the 24th of April 2020.

Prior to the album there will be a digital EP released of ”Silent Scream” including two unreleased tracks and one remix of last album “Glitch” opening track “Alone”.

Recordings for the material for “Imitatio Dei” started in the Summer of 2019 and shows how song text writer V.V. Arkames transformed his current personal experience, his divorce, into a ‘lyrical exorcism’ as he calls it putting the words that hurt on paper. Fredrik Sigeback from his side composed 20 tracks to go along with the lyrics.

My Love Kills was formed in 2014 and introduced themselves in the scene with the track “Love undone”. After an unexpected 5 years of silence, V.V. Arkames (Ad Inferna) and Fredrik Sigeback (Erotic Elk) returned with a new single called “Love Is Suffering” followed by the debut album “Glitch” and the “Love Undone” EP.

Here’s an idea of what the band sounds like.

