The Young Gods offer double vinyl version of 2007 album ‘Super Ready/Fragmenté’

(Picture by Mehdi Benkler / Analog Photography) In 2007 The Young Gods released the album “Super Ready/Fragmenté”. “Super Ready/Fragmenté” was the sixth album by the Swiss industrial rock band The Young Gods and after it was released on April 16, 2007 via the Ipecac label, it spent 4 weeks on the official Swiss charts. Quite unusual for an industrial act.

Now, 13 years later, it is finally released via Two Gentlemen on double vinyl with artwork by Ich&Kar. The vinyl will hold the 12 original tracks from the album. You can check out the album below and buy the vinyl right here.

<noscript><iframe title="Spotify Embed: Super Ready / Fragmente" width="300" height="380" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/2nHkb8jPQbqDi8iiKmGrXj?si=eBkQ4cHvRce3k1m-n0iZGw"></noscript>

The Young Gods

The Young Gods are a Swiss industrial rock band from Fribourg. The band’s original lineup consisted of a trio composed by a vocalist, a keyboardist/sampler operator, and a drummer. Over the years the only constant member has been the frontman Franz Treichler. In 2007, a fourth member joined the band. Their instrumentation often includes sampled electric guitars, drums, keyboards, and other samples.

Their name is taken from an early EP by the no wave/noise rock band Swans. Coincidence or not, Roli Mosimann of Swans has worked with the group as a producer.

Artists influenced by the Young Gods include Pitchshifter, Mike Patton, Sepultura, The Edge (as stated in U2 by U2), Devin Townsend, Ithak, Econoline Crush and David Bowie. Asked in 1995 if his album “Outside” was influenced by Nine Inch Nails, Bowie answered: “The band that I was actually quite taken with was three guys from Switzerland called the Young Gods… I’d been aware of them previous to knowing about Nine Inch Nails.”

Interesting detail, the group supplied the original music for the 2012 animated short film, “Kali the Little Vampire”, which went on to win over 20 international awards.

Their eight album, “Data Mirage Tangram”, was also their last one for the moment being and was released a year ago. You can read an interview with the band right here talking of this album.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.