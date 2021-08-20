Musicians preferred over sex workers on OnlyFans – platform to bar sexually explicit videos starting in October

OnlyFans puts a halt on pornographic content and instead encourages musicians (and others) to land on the platform.

Starting in October, OnlyFans will prohibit creators from posting material with ‘sexually explicit conduct’ (not nudity) on its website. The popularity of the platform literally exploded during the pandemic as sex workers (but also musicians for instance) used it to charge fans for exclusive access to photos, videos and other material. With over 130 million users, it’s a platform to keep a close eye on.

And if you are a musician even more now as OnlyFans is to launch a new streaming platform and app called OFTV for this specific target group.

$2 billion in sales last year

In case you wonder if there is indeed money to be made via the platform, know that the company handled more than $2 billion in sales last year and predicts more than double that this year. OnlyFans keeps 20%.

The change doesn’t come as a surprise as banking partners and payment providers are putting a lot of pressure on clients such as OnlyFans, to drop pornographic content. OnlyFans is currently also trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion so the pivot really doesn’t come as a surprise.

Sex workers are of course less happy with this turn of events. But sex workers can still turn into musicians of course… It’s just an idea.

A good idea for musicians?

Anno 2021 labels act more and more as a pure promo machine to the bigger crowd (regular fans, and hardcore fans). Bands from their side should invest a lot more time and effort into a direct interaction with that last group, their hardcore fanbase.

With physical sales that keep on declining despite the digital streaming platforms, micropayment platforms such as OnlyFans, Patreon, … could (and will) act as a good way to monetize the hardcore fans and those create an extra way of earning money from their artistic work. It of course needs an extra continued effort.

For those who want to walk the extra mile, it’s worth checking it out. Just keep your clothes on.