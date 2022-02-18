David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets) announces decade-spanning retrospective new album
David J’s latest album, “What The Patrons Heard”, will be a storied collection of originals…
David J’s latest album, “What The Patrons Heard”, will be a storied collection of originals and covers recorded over the timespan of 34 years. These 10 songs were originally only available digitally to David J’s Patreon subscribers.
The founding member of Bauhaus was one of the first of Bauhaus’ members to actively release music outside of the band. He went on to put out solo work and collaborations with various authors, poets and indies such as 4AD. In 1985, David regrouped with two former Bauhaus members to form Love and Rockets.
“What The Patrons Heard” includes a rendition of Neil Young’s “Vampire Blues”, the John Lennon classic “Gimme Some Truth” and the folk punk track “Lay Over And Lay” plus 7 other tracks.
The release will be available as download, on CD and on vinyl, a limited numbered edition snow white vinyl that is. The CD and digital formats will be available worldwide on March 25th, 2022 with the vinyl shipping as soon as it becomes available.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether