Industrial rock act Heavy Halo release music video ‘Black Seed’ – new album out later this year on Negative Gain

Brooklyn, NY based industrial rock duo Heavy Halo have released their new music video “Black Seed” which acts as a teaser for their self-titled debut album to be released November 5th on the electronic music label Negative Gain. Pre-order information will be made avaiable soon.

The band has this to say about the song itself: “‘Black Seed’ is about the despair and nihilism that grows in us all with repeated exposure to failure. This darkness spreads then radiates outward, corrupting everything we touch. “Black Seed” echoes back to 90’s grunge and industrial, reminiscent of artists such as Stabbing Westward, Nine Inch Nails, and Filter and still rings true today.”

The video was directed by Meta Armory and styled by Whatever21 and “conveys the stalemate of self-destruction” so the band says, and they add: “we’re tortured by disembodied hands, our shadow selves, but ultimately, we claw through by filling the void with noise.”

The music video for “Black Seed” can be seen below. You can stream, download the track right here.

About Heavy Halo

Heavy Halo is a duo consisting of McKeever and Gosteffects. McKeever spent years studying composition at Columbia University while playing every sweat-soaked DIY venue possible. Gosteffects from his side was banging out weaponized techno at illegal raves across the country.

Heavy Halo really came together after McKeever went through a chaotic spiral that sent him to New Orleans, Los Angeles, a psychiatric ward, and back. They regrouped in New York’s pandemic wasteland, holed up in Gosteffect’s studio built in a former hospital.