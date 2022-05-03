Mulo Muto & Black/Lava – Worlds Corroding Under Xenomorphs’ Ejaculations (Album – URB Sounds / Marbre Negre / Italian Extreme Underground)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: This album resulted from the common efforts between Swiss…
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: This album resulted from the common efforts between Swiss Mulo Muto-duo (featuring Joel Gilardini and Attila Folklor) and Italian duo Black/Lava. The album has been introduced as a conceptual release based upon a dystopian world wherein aliens are first observing the humans to next conquer the planet.
Content: There are multiple influences running through this work which sounds however pretty extreme and driven by tormenting, dark, atmospheres. I experienced the tracks as a fusion between Dark-Ambient and Industrial for the main part but also exploring Death-Industrial and even Metal-Doom paths for the rest of the work.
+ + + : I like the constant torment recovering this work which sounds like a red line throughout the listening. The work is a perfect symbiosis between different but related influences; a sonic fusion between heavy Noise manipulations, field recordings, dark electro atmospheres and harsh vocals. There’s also an interesting diversity in the tracklist.
– – – : The last cut maybe sounds as the most atypical one; kind of Metal-Doom injection which is not totally fitting with the global approach of the work.
Conclusion: This is an interesting collaboration between two projects resulting in a disturbing, dark sonic journey.
Best songs: “Deserving Of Your Joyous Misfortunes”, “Cum In My Guts Before I Annihilate You”, “Comfortably Slaying Scream Queens For Matian Breakfast”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/MuloMuto/ www.facebook.com/BlackLavaNoise
Labels: https://urbsounds.sk/ www.facebook.com/urbsounds / www.facebook.com/marbre.negre / www.facebook.com/italiaextreme
