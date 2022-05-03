Mulo Muto & Black/Lava – Worlds Corroding Under Xenomorphs’ Ejaculations (Album – URB Sounds / Marbre Negre / Italian Extreme Underground)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: This album resulted from the common efforts between Swiss Mulo Muto-duo (featuring Joel Gilardini and Attila Folklor) and Italian duo Black/Lava. The album has been introduced as a conceptual release based upon a dystopian world wherein aliens are first observing the humans to next conquer the planet.

Content: There are multiple influences running through this work which sounds however pretty extreme and driven by tormenting, dark, atmospheres. I experienced the tracks as a fusion between Dark-Ambient and Industrial for the main part but also exploring Death-Industrial and even Metal-Doom paths for the rest of the work.

+ + + : I like the constant torment recovering this work which sounds like a red line throughout the listening. The work is a perfect symbiosis between different but related influences; a sonic fusion between heavy Noise manipulations, field recordings, dark electro atmospheres and harsh vocals. There’s also an interesting diversity in the tracklist.

– – – : The last cut maybe sounds as the most atypical one; kind of Metal-Doom injection which is not totally fitting with the global approach of the work.

Conclusion: This is an interesting collaboration between two projects resulting in a disturbing, dark sonic journey.

Best songs: “Deserving Of Your Joyous Misfortunes”, “Cum In My Guts Before I Annihilate You”, “Comfortably Slaying Scream Queens For Matian Breakfast”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/MuloMuto/ www.facebook.com/BlackLavaNoise

Labels: https://urbsounds.sk/ www.facebook.com/urbsounds / www.facebook.com/marbre.negre / www.facebook.com/italiaextreme