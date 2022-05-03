Mulo Muto & Black/Lava – Worlds Corroding Under Xenomorphs’ Ejaculations (Album – URB Sounds / Marbre Negre / Italian Extreme Underground)

May 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: This album resulted from the common efforts between Swiss…

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: This album resulted from the common efforts between Swiss Mulo Muto-duo (featuring Joel Gilardini and Attila Folklor) and Italian duo Black/Lava. The album has been introduced as a conceptual release based upon a dystopian world wherein aliens are first observing the humans to next conquer the planet.

Content: There are multiple influences running through this work which sounds however pretty extreme and driven by tormenting, dark, atmospheres. I experienced the tracks as a fusion between Dark-Ambient and Industrial for the main part but also exploring Death-Industrial and even Metal-Doom paths for the rest of the work.

+ + + : I like the constant torment recovering this work which sounds like a red line throughout the listening. The work is a perfect symbiosis between different but related influences; a sonic fusion between heavy Noise manipulations, field recordings, dark electro atmospheres and harsh vocals. There’s also an interesting diversity in the tracklist.

– – – : The last cut maybe sounds as the most atypical one; kind of Metal-Doom injection which is not totally fitting with the global approach of the work.

Conclusion: This is an interesting collaboration between two projects resulting in a disturbing, dark sonic journey.

Best songs: “Deserving Of Your Joyous Misfortunes”, “Cum In My Guts Before I Annihilate You”, “Comfortably Slaying Scream Queens For Matian Breakfast”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/MuloMuto/ www.facebook.com/BlackLavaNoise

Labels: https://urbsounds.sk/ www.facebook.com/urbsounds / www.facebook.com/marbre.negre / www.facebook.com/italiaextreme


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip 'Club Macabre'

Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip ‘Club Macabre’

May 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites 'Fin de siècle' releases on a 19 tracks album

Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites ‘Fin de siècle’ releases on a 19 tracks album

May 2, 2022 bernard
Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles' latest studio album resulting in 'The Anchorhold Dissolution'

Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles’ latest studio album resulting in ‘The Anchorhold Dissolution’

May 2, 2022 bernard
Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD 'Bang bang bang'

Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD ‘Bang bang bang’

May 2, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode's 'Enjoy The Silence' gets a heavy metal make-over

Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ gets a heavy metal make-over

May 2, 2022 bernard