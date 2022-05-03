Icelandic doom metal, drone rock and progressive rock act NYIÞ sees first four releases from 2011 to 2019 united on one album

The Icelandic doom metal, drone rock and progressive rock act NYIÞ sees its first four releases from 2011 to 2019 united on one 2CD album, “᛬ᚢᛁᛋᚿᛁ•ᚼᛆᛏᛁ•ᚼᚱᛅ᛬”, on the fine French label Cyclic Law.

NYIÞ’s (pronounced Neeth) first four releases from 2011 to 2019 consisted of a trilogy of tapes and material from a split album.

The tape trilogy consisted of these 3 tapes:

“Til eru hræ sem hafa aldrei verið menn og munu aldrei verða þó þau lifi enn” (2011)

“Hati þá guð og helgir englar allir” (2012)

“Visni þitt hold svo betur megi hæfa þeim hug sem það hýsir” (2014)

“Caput Mortum” (2018), the final release represented in this anthology, breaks thematically with the preceding tape trilogy devoid of lyrical content.

The album comes in an edition of just 300 copies in an 8-panel digisleeve with matt lamination.

You can check out various tracks below.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/--2">᛬ᚢᛁᛋᚿᛁ•ᚼᛆᛏᛁ•ᚼᚱᛅ᛬ by NYIÞ</a>