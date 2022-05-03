Industrial bands unitcode:machine & Finite Automata announce the ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’

Texas industrial band, unitcode:machine has announced a co-headlining tour with experimental/industrial act Finite Automata in…
Industrial bands unitcode:machine & Finite Automata announce the'Consumer:Dogma Tour'

Texas industrial band, unitcode:machine has announced a co-headlining tour with experimental/industrial act Finite Automata in support of their latest release, “Themes For A Collapsing Empire”.

Labeled the ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’, the title refers to “a mixture of our musical focuses” says Eric Kristoffer, “consumerism screwing us from the perspective of unitcode:machine and dogma, from that of Finite Automata”.

The ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’ begins in Austin, Texas on June, 4 and proceeds up the east coast. The tour continues down the mid-west before ending in Dallas, Texas on July, 2.

unitcode:machine, the brainchild of Eric K, has been producing music since 2000. With their first official release in 2004, the band offered a mix of multiple genres that inspire the group blending elements of EBM with industrial, synthpop, and many other styles.

Here are the ‘Consumer:Dogma’ tour dates

  • 06.04 – Austin, TX – Elysium
  • 06.07 – New Orleans, LA – The Goat
  • 06.09 – Tampa, FL – Hooch And Hive
  • 06.11 – Atlanta, GA – Star Bar
  • 06.14 – Charlotte, NC – Milestone
  • 06.15 – Richmond, VA – Fallout
  • 06.16 – Washington, DC – The Public Option
  • 06.17 – Philadelphia, Pa – Vortex
  • 06.18 – Newark, NJ – QXT
  • 06.19 – Salem, MA – Darq
  • 06.21 – Albany, NY – Fuze Box
  • 06.23 – Cincinnati, OH – The Mockbee
  • 06.24 – Detroit, MI – Small’s
  • 06.25 – Chicago, Il – Underground Lounge
  • 06.26 – Madison, WI – Crucible
  • 06.28 – Minneapolis, MN – Red Sea
  • 06.30 – Kansas City, MO – Minibar
  • 07.01 – Tulsa, OK – The Starlite
  • 07.02 – Dallas, TX – Wits End

