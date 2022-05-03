Industrial bands unitcode:machine & Finite Automata announce the ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’

Texas industrial band, unitcode:machine has announced a co-headlining tour with experimental/industrial act Finite Automata in support of their latest release, “Themes For A Collapsing Empire”.

Labeled the ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’, the title refers to “a mixture of our musical focuses” says Eric Kristoffer, “consumerism screwing us from the perspective of unitcode:machine and dogma, from that of Finite Automata”.

The ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’ begins in Austin, Texas on June, 4 and proceeds up the east coast. The tour continues down the mid-west before ending in Dallas, Texas on July, 2.

unitcode:machine, the brainchild of Eric K, has been producing music since 2000. With their first official release in 2004, the band offered a mix of multiple genres that inspire the group blending elements of EBM with industrial, synthpop, and many other styles.

Here are the ‘Consumer:Dogma’ tour dates