Morrissey’s manager not amused by ‘The Simpsons’ parody

Screenshot

The Simpsons’ episode “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” is not really welcomed by Morrissey’s manager. In the episode, with a title referring to The Smiths 1986 single, you see Morrissey satirized as an imaginary depressed friend of Lisa Simpson. Named Quilloughby, the character is the lead singer from a fictional band called the Snuffs. The character was voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Morrissey had an update posted on his Facebook by Peter Katsis, his American manager. It’s not the first time Katsis (of Deckstar Management) takes to the public forum to complain about a press article (see this article against The Independent) or in this case a TV-show.

Before the episode, show writer Tim Long said that Morrissey, Cure singer Robert Smith and Joy Division’s Ian Curtis were among the character’s inspirations.

Here’s the full post:

“Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years.

Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.

But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves.

Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding “structural racism” says it all.

Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode…….

Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years. – Peter Katsis”

Viewership ratings have indeed gone down

Katsis’ comment as if the Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down, is actually pretty correct. A few weeks ago Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, has spoken out in defense of the long-running cartoon’s lower rated recent seasons.

The series, which was recently renewed for two years, has long faced accusations from fans and critics that the quality has dipped from its seminal heyday.

Asked about the series’ decline in viewership ratings from its earlier seasons’ peak, Groening said: “I don’t think about that stuff at all. (…) If big numbers come with it, that’s great, if they don’t, well, let’s keep that a secret.”