FOLLOW US
 
News

Frenchwave act Order89 returns with all new album ‘L’Été des Corbeaux’ on CD and vinyl

By Apr 20,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Frenchwave act Order89 returns with all new album'L’Été des Corbeaux' on CD and vinyl

Two years after the release of “Bleu Acier” (October 2019), the Frenchwave Paris based act Order89 are back together with “L’Été des Corbeaux” on the Manic Depression label. The band again combines cold-wave, pop, an organic-synthetic approach, cold electro and new-wave elements. The new album has 10 tracks, and you can check out one already below, “Gangster”.

Besides a 6 panel digipak the release is also out as a limited edition of 300 copies, on black vinyl. Again a well-crafted released from Jordi, Flavien and Elliot. Note also the super excellent artwork.

Tags:

 

Morrissey's manager not amused by ‘The Simpsons’ parody

Morrissey's manager not amused by ‘The Simpsons’ parody
Previous
Legendary occultist Aleister Crowley gets remixed by dark electronic & witch house artists

Legendary occultist Aleister Crowley remixed by dark electronic & witch house artists

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD