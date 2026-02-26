Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Los Angeles-based dark electronic and industrial pop artist Miss Trezz today releases her seven-track album “Rebel Muse” via Re:Mission Entertainment. Issued as a digital album and a 100-copy limited edition digipak CD, “Rebel Muse” handles autonomy, emotional sovereignty, and resistance as its central themes. The limited digipak CD edition is scheduled to ship around March 6, 2026.

Re:Mission Entertainment calls the release “a dark electronic and industrial pop statement that serves as both invocation and declaration.” Producer Travis Bacon was responsible for adding extra dark synth layers and shadowy rhythms.

A new video for “Fade Into the Black” is available now as well. You can view it below.

All songs on “Rebel Muse” were written by Tiffany Trezzo, co-written, produced, and mixed by Travis Bacon, with the exception of “Perfect Villan,” which was co-written by Bec Hollcraft and Sydney Angel with production by seraph/serpent. The album was mastered by Adam Stilson.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/rebel-muse" rel="noopener">REBEL MUSE by MISS TREZZ</a>

Below is the video for the previously released track “Adore”.

About Miss Trezz

Miss Trezz is the dark-pop and industrial-pop project of Chicago-born vocalist and songwriter Tiffany Trezzo, now based in Los Angeles, California. Her background includes formal vocal training in Philadelphia and subsequent relocation to the West Coast, where she developed a sound that blends dark-pop structures with industrial-leaning electronics and what she has referred to as “Noise Noir”.

Her first singles surfaced in 2021 with tracks such as “Warzone” and “Psycho,” which introduced her blend of moody synth and dense electronic rhythms. In 2023 she released a dark-pop cover of the Duran Duran track “Come Undone” via Re:Mission Entertainment. That same month, Side-Line premiered the video for her single “Confrontational”. She contributed that same track to the 2023 label compilation and appeared again on the free 2024 label compilation.

Her 2024 output included the collaboration single “Slither” with Shok, again launched through Re:Mission, followed later that year by the video single “Last Rites“. In October 2025, Miss Trezz issued the dark-pop ballad “Adore” via Re:Mission Entertainment.

With “Rebel Muse,” Miss Trezz now drops a full length produced by Travis Bacon.

