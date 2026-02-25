Cathedral In Flames release single ‘Push The Fire’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Prague goth rock band Cathedral In Flames have released the digital single “Push The Fire” via Musicraft, accompanied by a new video on YouTube. The single is the first new material since the 2024 album “Count To Nine”.

“Push The Fire” is a metaphorical story about picking up women, using vampire imagery on the surface and promises of eternal love underneath. The band describe it as “vampire kitsch” built around “promises of eternal love, right up to and beyond the grave”, with the narrative shifting into anger and escalating bloodshed as the seduction fails.

The initial ideas formed during spring walks around South Bohemian fish ponds, with melting ice, fog and flocks of crows. Musically, “Push The Fire” is a direct goth rock’n’roll track. The single was produced and mixed by Brett Carruthers of The Birthday Massacre.

About Cathedral In Flames

Cathedral In Flames are a gothic rock band based in Prague, Czech Republic, built around vocalist and lyricist Phil Lee Fall and composer/multi-instrumentalist Gatsby, with Ambra von Bernstein on vocals, Billac deVille on guitar and, since 2026, drummer Barney Estrada.

Their debut EP “Children Of The Blackest Hole” was first released at the end of 2019, later appearing on vinyl in 2020 via Universal Sounds Group. In May 2021, the band issued their first full-length album “Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep”.

From 2020 onward, Cathedral In Flames released a string of singles and EPs: “Desperado” (2020), “The Weeping Song” (April 2022), “Not Another Vampire Song” (December 2022), “Release The Pain” (April 2023), “Rebel Yell” (Billy Idol cover, October 2023), “Pale Rider” (February 2024), the companion EP “Pale Rider RMXD” (June 2024) and “The Gate (The Path) John Fryer Remix” (November 2025), alongside their two albums “Hang Me High & Bury Me Deep” (2021) and “Count To Nine” (2024).

In April 2022, the band also covered Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “The Weeping Song” to raise funds for Ukraine.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

