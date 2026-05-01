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Warsaw-based audio-visual project Miss Configure has released “Confidence Score” via None Other Records. The digital single continues the concept album “The Ten Configurations”, following “Spoiler Alert” and “HUMAN_RESOURCES”.

“Confidence Score” moves the project’s narrative from AI ghost work to algorithmic evaluation. The track presents a system that reduces human behaviour, ambition and error to calculated metrics. The central image is the “One-Way Glass”, a surveillance apparatus that observes and judges while remaining unseen.

An official visualizer is now online, while the single “Confidence Score” is available through all streaming services.

About Miss Configure

Miss Configure is a Warsaw-based industrial pop and dark electro audio-visual project created and directed by producer Jacek Fiszer. The project is built around a digital persona described as an “AI Diva” and “Digital Aristocrat”. Musically the project mixes dark electro-pop, industrial and glitch, all this with an objective of analysing human-AI relations.

The project uses generative artificial intelligence as a synthetic co-creator and uses pop structures as a vehicle for social commentary on automation, digital optimisation and AI systems.

Miss Configure’s first release was “Spoiler Alert”, issued on January 9, 2026 as the opening chapter of “The Ten Configurations”. “HUMAN_RESOURCES” followed on February 13, 2026 via None Other Records.

“Confidence Score” is the third single from the album. The new single focuses on algorithmic judgement, biometric profiling and the idea of an opaque system that evaluates people without being evaluated itself.

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